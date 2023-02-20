Cal Poly's Western Bonanza Jr. Livestock Show took place this weekend at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Bonanza is a student-run livestock show hosted at the fairgrounds. Cal Poly welcomed close to 1,000 exhibitors and 5,000 entries over the weekend.

Western Bonanza began as a senior project in 1985. Over three decades later, it is considered the "best in the west" for junior livestock shows.

Participants showed goats, pigs, and cattle.

"It's a lot of fun, but sometimes it can be a lot of work if you have lots of animals because it takes a lot of work for each animal to train them. How to show them," Georgia Lefty, a Lincoln resident told KSBY. "My favorite part about showing my animals is working with my goats and hanging out with them."

This year marked 38 years of Cal Poly's Western Bonanza Jr. Livestock Show.