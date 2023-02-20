Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had funny reason for not doing burnout after winning Daytona 500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a funny reason for not doing a customary burnout after winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Stenhouse Jr. was declared the winner of the race by NASCAR officials after a crash in overtime triggered the 8th caution. Stenhouse was just ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out, leading race officials to declare him the winner.

When told over the radio to go ahead and do a burnout on the track, Stenhouse replied that he couldn’t because “I ain’t got no fuel.”

In his post-race interview, Stenhouse echoed the sentiment, noting that “we were out of fuel, so the fuel light was going crazy.”

He was still able to get out of his No. 47 Chevy Camaro and jump into the arms of his JTG Daugherty Racing teammates to celebrate.

This was Stenhouse’s first ever Daytona 500 win and third Cup Series victory.

