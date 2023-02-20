Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylen Brown reveals what Brad Stevens told him about trade rumors

By Grey Papke,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrryG_0kszt93B00

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown’s name has consistently popped up in trade rumors for years, but part of the reason it does not worry him is that he has received some key reassurances.

Brown said Sunday that Celtics president Brad Stevens reached out to him to discuss trade rumors that had been circulating, and that Stevens gave him the chance to get anything off his chest in response.

“Brad was the first one to reach out to me,” Brown said. “Brad reached out to me to let me know it was just rumors and he just wanted to try clear up whatever that was floating around. I didn’t really pay too much attention to it, so I didn’t really know what he was talking about when he messaged me, but Brad was the first one to reach out to make sure that nothing was going on, or to just give me the space to talk about it if I had any feelings toward anything. I appreciate that from our organization.”

Brown was heavily featured in a lot of offseason Kevin Durant speculation, and his name came up again just before the trade deadline. Obviously, nothing came of that, but it would have been easy for Brown to get caught up in the rumors.

The Celtics have done a fine job keeping both Brown and Jayson Tatum happy, suggesting the long-term partnership can work. Stevens certainly seems to play a role in that. In a league where players and teams can change their approaches so quickly , Boston deserves credit for keeping its stars on the same page so well.

The post Jaylen Brown reveals what Brad Stevens told him about trade rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Knicks player had great reaction to Jayson Tatum ejection
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mavericks could sign Luka Doncic favorite?
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Report: Kyrie Irving expected to demand max contract in free agency
Dallas, TX2 days ago
John Wall could get opportunity with NBA contender?
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Alex Rodriguez spotted with 1 notable MLB great at Timberwolves game
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Patrick Beverley makes big claim about Lakers trading him
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tom Brady reportedly has his eye on new challenge in retirement
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Former Top 10 pick set to hit NBA buyout market
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Quin Snyder reaches significant contract agreement with Hawks
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Donovan Mitchell sent great tweet about Damian Lillard’s 71-point game
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Damian Lillard had unpleasant surprise after 71-point explosion
Portland, OR2 days ago
Very concerning report emerges about LeBron James’ foot injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Warriors dealing with another key injury setback
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Report reveals how long LeBron James will be out with foot injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Could there be a Goran Dragic reunion with Miami Heat?
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Hornets share tough injury update on LaMelo Ball
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral for hilarious swipe at Kevin Durant
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Grizzlies player channels Steve Austin with pregame outfit
Memphis, TN19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy