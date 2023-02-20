Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, snow and cold take turns this week

By Ed McIntosh,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYHoa_0kszt7Hj00

Strong winds are already blowing down the East slopes. Snow will increase through Tuesday creating hazardous travel. That bitter cold temperatures follow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty westerly winds continue in the mountain foothills around Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton through Monday morning. Gusts to 65 mph are expected, creating a risk to high profile vehicles and for units pulling a trailer.

Snow will increase over the mountains tonight moving off into the plains during the day Monday.the best snow making weather is Tuesday into Wednesday until Arctic air dries the temperatures to the single digits for highs and -10s/-20s for low temperatures by Thursday and Friday mornings.

Much of the area has good potential for 4 to 8 inches of total snowfall over the next few days, with 1 to 2 feet possible for the mountains.this will cause quite a few travel impacts especially anywhere closer to the mountains.

Not exactly a huge warm-up, but temperatures start returning closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 20s and 30s by Saturday and Sunday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Billings, MT newsLocal Billings, MT
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures wobble and showers comes and go
Billings, MT23 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today, Near seasonal for the rest of the week
Billings, MT11 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather:Cool, dry week ahead - turning colder next week
Billings, MT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold possible Friday morning
Billings, MT5 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold!
Billings, MT6 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ends but the cold is just getting started
Billings, MT6 days ago
New MTN Meteorologist reflects on career at Billings National Weather Service
Billings, MT4 days ago
Billings snowplow drivers stay ready for Montana's unpredictable weather
Billings, MT6 days ago
84-year-old Red Lodge skier still going strong after lower leg amputation
Red Lodge, MT2 days ago
3 miners seriously injured at Signal Peak Energy near Roundup
Roundup, MT3 hours ago
Billings officials rebrand 'Trash for Trees' program due to misuse
Billings, MT1 day ago
City of Billings looks to restore two-way streets in downtown area
Billings, MT7 days ago
City rezones land for planned housing in west Billings
Billings, MT17 hours ago
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in central Billings
Billings, MT22 hours ago
Rising Artists: Laurel quick-draw queen focused on bright future
Laurel, MT3 days ago
Shelters put out plea for help after dozens of dogs rescued from Lame Deer
Lame Deer, MT7 days ago
Frigid temps offer health benefits
Billings, MT5 days ago
UPDATE: Billings police locate missing woman after possible abduction
Billings, MT4 days ago
Magnet for crime: Billings police form plan to patrol popular bar
Billings, MT1 day ago
Billings barber offering free 'fresh cuts' at Tumbleweed
Billings, MT6 days ago
Table Talk: Billings' Black leaders come together to talk respect, connection
Billings, MT23 hours ago
Death of Billings woman investigated as homicide
Billings, MT7 hours ago
Dumped and surrendered pets on the rise nationwide and in Montana
Billings, MT7 days ago
Fitness influencer Jesse James West visits Billings to highlight mental health
Billings, MT4 days ago
Billings business owner reacts to new police department surveillance database
Billings, MT23 hours ago
Two young Laurel men open gym in their hometown
Laurel, MT2 days ago
Lawsuit filed against Billings bar after February fatal shooting
Billings, MT22 hours ago
Police: Missing Billings woman case not random act
Billings, MT1 day ago
Jackpot: Montanans hitting slots, sending gaming industry to record revenue
Billings, MT6 days ago
Bill to regulate sober-living homes passes Montana Senate
Billings, MT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy