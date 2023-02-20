Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
WDTN

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

By Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGn6z_0kszqVxd00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing — a team part owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty — was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

Now he’s got a repeat win at Daytona in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. And it came in his first race reunited with crew chief Mike Kelly, who guided Stenhouse to a pair of Xfinity Series championships earlier in his career.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said.

NEXT UP

The Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, next Sunday in the final race in the track’s current configuration. It will be renovated into a short track after the race — a project that will prevent the track from hosting any racing in 2024. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Rare deer spotted in Ohio
North Olmsted, OH2 days ago
Two dead at Ohio gas station shooting
Marengo, OH2 days ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Wilmington, PA2 days ago
Do you recognize him? Man wanted in connection to deadly double shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Victims of Dayton double homicide identified
Dayton, OH1 day ago
DPD make arrest in Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Ohio officer’s arrest nets $440,000 settlement
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Dayton police speak on West Third Street incident
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Ohio man sentenced in online-romance, money-laundering scam
Columbus, OH2 days ago
DPD seeking information in ‘brutal’ double homicide
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police, Attorney General ID remains in Youngstown cold case
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
VIDEO: Middletown tornado flings debris into the sky
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Police find woman who was restrained in attic in Ohio: report
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Investigation: Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Mikesell’s to hold discount sale in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Rapper GloRilla announces concert in downtown Dayton
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Dayton homicides in beginning of 2023 double from last year
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger search warrant unsealed
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Downtown Dayton Partnership Talks March’s First Friday
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
2 tornadoes strike in the Miami Valley
New Carlisle, OH1 day ago
Toxic soil from train derailment to be taken to Ohio city
East Liverpool, OH1 day ago
Crews respond to Mercer County fire; Residents without power
Rockford, OH11 hours ago
Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kane from Blackhawks
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Gov. DeWine suffers leg injury in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
No injuries in massive Cleveland warehouse fire
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Ohio police hit robbery suspect with cruiser
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Lee Brice to play spring show in Huber Heights: Tickets
Huber Heights, OH1 hour ago
Idaho victim’s sister honors slain sibling and friend with baby’s name
Moscow, ID22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy