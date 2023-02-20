Manasquan boys win Shore Conference basketball title

W. LONG BRANCH — The Manasquan boys’ basketball team won its third Shore Conference championship in four years with a 61-46 victory over Ranney at Monmouth University on Sunday.

The Warriors broke open a close game against the Panthers with a strong-second half effort after holding a slim 22-19 lead at the half.

Manasquan took a 40-33 advantage going into the fourth quarter and played a flawless final quarter going a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line while limiting its turnovers against a desperate Ranney team.

The Panthers trailed by six with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter when junior guard Ryan Frauenheim scored on a drive and a 3-pointer to give Manasquan breathing room.

Darius Adams would lead Manasquan in scoring with 26 points, while Griffin Linstra had 15 in the win for the Warriors.

Manasquan begins play in the Central Jersey Group II Tournament on Tuesday with a home game against Monmouth Regional at 7 p.m.