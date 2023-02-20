New Mexico educational assistant pay could double with help of bill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The House Appropriations and Finance Committee will discuss a pay raise for educational assistants.

House Bill 127 would amend the School Personnel Act to increase their base salary to $25,000 a year. This would be an increase from the $12,000 they’re currently making.

The Fiscal Impact Report said it would cost $14.5 million annually.

