520sportstalk.com

Ysaguirre’s Upset Highlights #11 Wrestling’s Dual vs #2 NebraskaSa By Bill McCulloch, 11 days ago

By Bill McCulloch, 11 days ago

(Lincoln, NE) There’s a new lightweight to keep an eye on. True freshman Emilio Ysaguirre was the man of the match Sunday after upsetting No. ...