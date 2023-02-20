Open in App
Craig Flint announces departure from JET 24 FOX 66

By Drew Miller,

9 days ago

Our very own Craig Flint announced on Sunday evening’s newscast that he will be stepping down as a meteorologist at JET24 and FOX 66.

“I’m one to look at the big picture of life and look forward. What do I want life to be like five years down the road? Where do I want to be? And the answer to that, for me, is closer to my friends and family in central New York. So, I am taking a new opportunity back home in central New York. It’s going to be tough to leave you guys, incredible working with the two Tom’s and I can’t thank JET enough for the past three plus years. Just wanted to let you know, some of you may already. All of the love and the emails I’ve gotten, I feel it right here, love you guys all. But, it is time for me to take on a new opportunity closer to home,” Craig Flint said.

Craig Flint has been the weekend meteorologist at JET 24 and FOX 66 since moving to Erie 2019 and has been a vital part of the team ever since. Craig will always be remembered for the energy he brings both on and off the camera, as well as fast and reliable coverage of Erie’s everchanging weather!

On behalf of all of us here at JET 24 and FOX 66, thank you for everything Craig. We wish you the best of luck on all of your future endeavors.

