Daniel Calhoun Schedules Tennessee Visit

Offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun has scheduled two more official visits with Tennessee and Texas.

Official visit season is almost upon us. This summer, the top prospects in the country will begin touring campuses and gathering information before making their final decisions.

Offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun is a consensus top-75 prospect in America and has the tools and athleticism to become the No. 1 tackle in the country. Calhoun has an impressive top ten and is being pursued by most top programs.

He recently scheduled official visits with Georgia and Alabama, and according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, he has two more lined up. Calhoun will visit Tennessee on June 16 and the Texas Longhorns on June 23.

Calhoun transferred to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, after spending the first three seasons of his career at Centennial High School. Walton has a host of P5 prospects, including South Carolina outside linebacker commit Wendell Gregory, who the Volunteers are still recruiting.

The Volunteers have done an excellent job of hosting several priority targets on unofficial visits this offseason, but that's phase one of recruiting. The coaching staff must centralize the top talent to one or two weekends during the summer to have those prospects feel what it could be like with elite players beside them.

The Volunteers are after several highly touted 2024 skill talents. Ryan Wingo , Mike Matthews, Tawasaki Abrams, and more are all considering Tennessee, but they need offensive linemen to block for them. Calhoun is one of those players. He talked with Volunteer Country in October after a visit to Knoxville and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Really, the coaching staff and the atmosphere," Calhoun said of what keeps leading him back to Knoxville. "That is really the main thing I like about Tennessee. The experience (Saturday night) was great. The offense did great. The defense did good, too. It was really good."

