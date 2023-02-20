Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
New York Post

DK Metcalf picked for NFL drug test after viral jump video, NBA Celebrity Game MVP

By Bryan Fonseca,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtKsc_0kszbUTL00

We all saw it coming.

Seahawks All-Pro receiver DK Metcalf is absolutely having a weekend, but the NFL has come calling . Metcalf posted a text from the NFL, which indicated that he was selected for a “random” drug test following the weekend activities.

really & truly the NFL is the worst

DK Metcalf posts a fun video & plays basketball & the NFL assumes he must be on something illegal pic.twitter.com/Vmcpr7E2es

— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 19, 2023

On Friday, the Ole Miss alum finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks en route to an 81-78 victory for Dwyane Wade’s team in the Celebrity All-Star Game, earning MVP honors in Salt Lake City.

Then on Sunday, a video of Metcalf jumping and making a one-handed catch demonstrating an absurd standing vertical leap, went viral.

WOW DK? @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/iVl2OgPYs8

— Durcupcake fan! (@K1MVP) February 18, 2023

The jump the 25-year-old Metcalf performed has been enhanced in some social media post, which have also going viral, but the above this clip is from the actual jump.

Two of the Seahawks receiver’s 20 points came on a notable coast-to-coast dunk, which also went viral during the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlyO1_0kszbUTL00
DK Metcalf won MVP at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjHHy_0kszbUTL00
DK Metcalf makes a viral jumping catch.
Twitter

Metcalf, know of his insane athletic ability, agreed on a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks last summer, which will begin this coming season. He caught 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Taylor Lewan has belongings dumped on porch in garbage bags after Titans release
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ravens know just how dire the Lamar Jackson contract situation is getting
Baltimore, MD1 hour ago
Taylor Lewan tells internet to stop ‘overreacting’ to Titans-trash bag photo
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘deeply concerned’ over Jalen Carter charges
Athens, GA3 hours ago
Make up your mind already, Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Ryan Keeler, UNLV football player, was dealing with sickness days before death
Paradise, NV2 hours ago
Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson rips former coach over Super Bowl collapse
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks adjustment hasn’t been easy
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Zach Braziller reacts to Knicks’ winning streak, surging offense
New York City, NY4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy