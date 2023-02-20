DK Metcalf picked for NFL drug test after viral jump video, NBA Celebrity Game MVP

We all saw it coming.

Seahawks All-Pro receiver DK Metcalf is absolutely having a weekend, but the NFL has come calling . Metcalf posted a text from the NFL, which indicated that he was selected for a “random” drug test following the weekend activities.

really & truly the NFL is the worst



DK Metcalf posts a fun video & plays basketball & the NFL assumes he must be on something illegal pic.twitter.com/Vmcpr7E2es — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 19, 2023

On Friday, the Ole Miss alum finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks en route to an 81-78 victory for Dwyane Wade’s team in the Celebrity All-Star Game, earning MVP honors in Salt Lake City.

Then on Sunday, a video of Metcalf jumping and making a one-handed catch demonstrating an absurd standing vertical leap, went viral.

The jump the 25-year-old Metcalf performed has been enhanced in some social media post, which have also going viral, but the above this clip is from the actual jump.

Two of the Seahawks receiver’s 20 points came on a notable coast-to-coast dunk, which also went viral during the weekend.

DK Metcalf won MVP at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

DK Metcalf makes a viral jumping catch. Twitter

Metcalf, know of his insane athletic ability, agreed on a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks last summer, which will begin this coming season. He caught 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns this season.