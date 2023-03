brproud.com

Phones found in Tangipahoa Parish after being stolen during New Orleans Mardi Gras By Trinity Velazquez, 9 days ago

By Trinity Velazquez, 9 days ago

TICKFAW, La. (BRPROUD) – Cell phones stolen during Mardi Gras in New Orleans were recovered outside of Tickfaw after the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office conducted a ...