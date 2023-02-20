Lakers: Julius Randle Hopes LeBron James Picks Him in the All-Star Draft

It might be time to start counting down James' All-Star appearances.

Laker fans were able to watch Julius Randle enter the first stage of what has now become a multiple All-Star appearance career. He was drafted by LA in 2014 with the seventh pick and was a part of their young core for the four following seasons. His next stop would be the New Orleans Pelicans where he showed promise in a bigger role and eventually found a long-term home with the New York Knicks.

Randle has had a very impressive season so far putting up 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, which saw him named to the second All-Star game of his career . The southpaw forward spoke to media and named current Lakers star LeBron James as one player he wants by his side on Sunday night.

"I've never been able to play with 'Bron," said Randle. "It would be fun to do before he gets his old a— out of here."

James and Randle do have some history surrounding when James first touched down in LA. The former Kentucky player was at the end of his contract with the Lakers and looking to get paid.

However, the Lakers front office was in deep talks to acquire James and obviously wanted to prioritize adding a three-time champion over a young power forward with potential. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that this directly impacted not only Randle's contract but also the role he would play on the team.

Fast forward to the year 2023 and it looks like the decisions worked out best for both parties, With the addition of James, the Lakers were able to also trade for Anthony Davis and captured their 17th championship in franchise history in 2020. On the other side, Randle bet on himself and has blossomed into the current face of the Knicks along with Jalen Brunson.

