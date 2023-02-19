ECU men's basketball: Pirates thumped by SMU in road loss

East Carolina could not keep up with SMU under the basket and didn’t have an answer for SMU’s inside game in an 86-70 road loss on Sunday.

The Pirates allowed 51 second-half points and trailed by as many as 20 late in the game. ECU held a brief, one-point lead with 14:54 remaining in the first half but couldn’t catch the Mustangs as they couldn’t replicate an inspired comeback win against Cincinnati their last time out.

RJ Felton led ECU (13-13, 4-9) with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Felton went 5-of-8 from three-point range in one of his better offensive performances of the season.

Jaden Walker finished with a double-double of 18 points with 10 assists, while Ezra Ausar also scored in double figures with 11 points. Brandon Johnson added nine points and six boards in the loss.

All five of SMU’s five starters scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Samuell Williamson and 18 from Efe Odigie.

SMU out-rebounded the Pirates 42-29, and scored 48 points in the paint. The Mustangs’ 20 second-chance points were made possible by a 17-7 offensive rebounding advantage.

ECU went 9-of-23 from deep, though it wasn’t enough to steal a road win. The Pirates play again at 8 p.m. tonight at Tulsa.