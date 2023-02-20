Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

By AP Wire,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzCri_0kszVlNi00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing — a team part owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty — was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

Rihanna voices support for Patrick Mahomes after prank

Now he’s got a repeat win at Daytona in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. And it came in his first race reunited with crew chief Mike Kelly, who guided Stenhouse to a pair of Xfinity Series championships earlier in his career.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

NEXT UP

The Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, next Sunday in the final race in the track’s current configuration. It will be renovated into a short track after the race — a project that will prevent the track from hosting any racing in 2024. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
One man found dead after standoff, three KCPD officers shot
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Woman pleads guilty to killing wife with kids in Kansas City apartment
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City weather: What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kyle Busch gets 1st RCR victory in Fontana’s NASCAR farewell
Fontana, CA2 days ago
Honest toddler helps Kentucky police arrest wanted woman
Williamsburg, KY1 day ago
What happens to the old Kansas City airport terminals, garages?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Execution-style killing in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Multiple homes, vehicles damaged after shots fired in Independence
Independence, MO1 day ago
Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy retailer with 2 Kansas City-area locations
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Be one of the first to ride new Zambezi Zinger at Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
44,000 Cass, Jackson County homeowners now can’t sell homes without landfill disclosure
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Kansas City has paid over $160M to cover Power & Light’s debt
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Two KCMO women start foundation to help children without a parent
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Motorcyclist dies days after crash in east Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Shawnee woman sentenced for child’s death in 2020
Shawnee, KS23 hours ago
Kansas City jazz star Ronald McFadden dies unexpectedly at 66
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
These developers could repurpose Cerner’s Continuous Campus in KCK
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Independence neighbors want answers after gunfire causes damages to homes, vehicles
Independence, MO22 hours ago
CVS, Walgreens closing Kansas City stores near Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCKPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Three things to know about Chiefs’ new QB coach David Girardi
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Man charged in deaths of KC officer, man appears in court
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Northeast KC tenants protest after new apartment owner triples rent
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
SNL releases promo with Travis Kelce ahead of weekend debut
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Party City will hold bankruptcy auction for lease to KC-area location
Belton, MO1 day ago
Kansas City man’s death ruled a homicide 4 months later
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Social media threat causes William Jewell College to close campus
Liberty, MO1 day ago
Arrest warrants issued for projected NFL draft pick Jalen Carter
Athens, GA5 hours ago
Kansas officials investigate multiple false reports of active school shooters
Lawrence, KS5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy