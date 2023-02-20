Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer,

9 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Ross Chastain (1) edges Alex Bowman (48), Joey Logano (22), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Austin Cindric (2) to win the second stage during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Ryan Preece (41), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Chase Briscoe (14) and Kevin Harvick (4) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Austin Cindric (2), Austin Dillon (3), Jimmie Johnson (84), William Byron (24), Noah Gragson (42) and Harrison Burton (21) get involved in a multi-car wreck between Turns 3 and 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing — a team part owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty — was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

Now he’s got a repeat win at Daytona in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. And it came in his first race reunited with crew chief Mike Kelly, who guided Stenhouse to a pair of Xfinity Series championships earlier in his career.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said.

