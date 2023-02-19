Open in App
Spotswood, NJ
TAPinto.net

Melissa Wehrle Takes Second Place in NJSIAA Central Regional Wrestling Tournament

By Dawn Miller,

10 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Spotswood High School senior Melissa Wehrle took home a second place finish in the 138-pound weight class on Sunday in the NJSIAA Central Regional Girls Wrestling Tournament at East Brunswick's Churchill Junior High School. The second place finish moves Wehrle into the NJSIAA Girls State Championship Tournament which begins on February 26 at Phillipsburg High School.

Wehrle was the second seed in the 138-pound weight class. She defeated 15th seeded Mia Rodriguez from Hamilton West High School by pin in the first round. Wehrle then defeated seventh seeded Hannah Marks from Howell High School by pin. In the semifinals, Wehrle took down third seeded Sofia Klama from Bordentown High School by a 5-3 decision to earn a berth in the finals. Wehrle went up against top seeded Kamila Bieszczad from Jackson Memorial High School in the finals. Bieszczad won the title by a pin.

Wehrle began wrestling at the Memorial Middle School in eighth grade, following in the footsteps of her older brother Bobby. She is the first female wrestler to complete a full wrestling season for the Spotswood School District. Wrestling has always been a coed sport at the Memorial Middle School and Spotswood High School. Girls have tried the sport before, but Wehrle is the first to complete a season at Memorial and then at Spotswood High School. She has been a trailblazer the last five years for the district's wrestling program, encouraging other girls to give the sport a try.

Earlier this year, Wehrle won the third annual Greater Middlesex Conference Girls Wrestling Tournament in the 138-pound weight class.

"Missy has been an absolute trailblazer for the Chargers," Spotswood High School Head Wrestling Coach Kyle Harper said. "The first four-year female wrestler for Spotswood, she has multiple firsts for the program."

"She has hit her senior season in stride, capturing the school's first individual Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title in January," Harper continued. "She has definitely left her mark, and hopefully expands girls wrestling in Spotswood."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlzgA_0kszU6VV00

