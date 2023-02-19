Linden Police Investigating Shooting that Left Two Adults and Two Juveniles Dead

LINDEN, NJ - Linden Police officers are investigating an incident that took place this morning that left two adults and two juveniles dead.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home located on Chatham Place at approximately 9:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers located two adult victims and a juvenile victim who were pronounced dead on arrival.

A second juvenile victim was transported to Newark University Hospital in critical condition. The juvenile in the hospital later died, according to Mayor Derek Armstead.

"The child in the hospital has died," said Mayor Armstead. This morning Linden suffered another tragedy... There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing."

The shooter is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.

Governor Phil Murphy shared a statement earlier today regarding the incident.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Linden that has left three dead, including a juvenile, and sent another juvenile victim to the hospital in critical condition," said Murphy. "This is an ongoing investigation with many questions to be answered. Linden is a strong community, and we will support them however possible as they mourn and recover.”

