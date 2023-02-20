Biden, other Washington leaders share prayers, accolades for Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter, a man known for his faith and for his lifetime of helping others, received words of appreciation and comfort from President Joe Biden and a host of other federal officials over the weekend.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon and also posted on Twitter, President Joe Biden said he was praying for Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.

“To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love,” Biden said in the statement. “We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace.”

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1627410374264774656

Jimmy Carter, 98, has decided against further medical treatment and instead entered home hospice care surrounded by his family, the Carter Center said Saturday.

Members of Congress and other leaders in Washington also joined in sharing on social media their prayers and their appreciation of the 39th president of the United States.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the House, tweeted : “May God watch over President Jimmy Carter and his family.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said : “I’m praying for President Carter and his family.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, tweeted: “Jimmy Carter is a great man who has led an extraordinary life & I thank him for his service & singularly exceptional contributions to the betterment of mankind.”

https://twitter.com/RepHankJohnson/status/1627155232986656769

Republican Rich McCormick of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District tweeted: “God Bless Jimmy Carter as he makes his journey home. Thank you for your service to our state and country, sir. We have the watch.”

https://twitter.com/RichforGA/status/1627096005266247680

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Atlanta released a statement that was shared online: “All of my love is with President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and their family. President Carter is a man who represents the best of Georgia, and holds a special place in our family’s hearts as the namesake for my Carter Cakes.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, wrote words of comfort to the former president: “In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him. May he, Rosalynn & the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love & prayers.”

Jennifer Granholm, the energy secretary in the Biden administration, said, “President Carter has dedicated his life in service to his country and his community — emblematic of what it means to be a citizen of this great nation. Holding President Carter, Rosalynn, their family, and all who know and love him in my thoughts.”

https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1627443578212327424

The Carter Center did not elaborate on the former president’s condition. At 98 years old , he is the longest-living American president, having served as the 39th U.S. president from 1977 to 1981. He’s outlived two president who succeeded him along with his own vice president.

Carter did not attend Biden’s 2021 presidential inauguration. However, Biden visited the Carters in Plains a few months later to rekindle their long friendship.

Biden was a first-term senator from Delaware in 1976 when he endorsed the Southern governor over a sweep of higher-profile figures, becoming one of the first elected officials outside Georgia to pick Carter in the race.

