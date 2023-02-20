Open in App
Sunday Night Forecast: Warm and windy this week

By John Adams,

9 days ago

Expect windy and unseasonably warm conditions for the next few days. Rain is still a couple of days away.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 58. Wind S 10-20 Gusts to 30.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 66. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 80. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of Showers after midnight. Wind S 25 G 40.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. 80% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 77. Wind SW 25 G 35.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55.
FRIDAY: Cloudy. Slight chance of Showers. High 66.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of Showers. Low 59.
SATURDAY: Cloudy. 40% chance of Showers. High 78.

