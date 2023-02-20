Sunday Night Forecast: Warm and windy this week

Expect windy and unseasonably warm conditions for the next few days. Rain is still a couple of days away.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 58. Wind S 10-20 Gusts to 30.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 66. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 80. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of Showers after midnight. Wind S 25 G 40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. 80% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 77. Wind SW 25 G 35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Slight chance of Showers. High 66.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of Showers. Low 59.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. 40% chance of Showers. High 78.

