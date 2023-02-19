y100fm.com

2 Florida paramedics suspended after pronouncing alive man ‘dead’ By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk, 10 days ago

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk, 10 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two west-central Florida paramedics were suspended after pronouncing a man dead who was later found to be still breathing, authorities said. The ...