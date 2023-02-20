Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Chiefs’ McKinnon says ‘wasn’t a hesitation’ to slide instead of score in Super Bowl

By Jared Bush,

9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s always a sacrifice that comes with winning.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon made one of the game’s biggest plays when he decided to slide down instead of scoring late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

With just under two minutes left in the game, McKinnon escaped for a nine-yard run with nothing but end zone in front of him before sliding down at the 2-yard line.

The Chiefs would’ve regained a 41-35 lead (pending an extra point) with a McKinnon touchdown.

But it would’ve given the Philadelphia Eagles plenty of time with one timeout to go down and try to tie the game or possibly take the lead.

According to McKinnon, he didn’t even think about scoring knowing the time and situation.

“It wasn’t even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in,” McKinnon said. “It’s just been a blessing man. All the reactions from the fans, the people. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

He also said he didn’t realize how big the moment was until after the fact.

The play eventually led to a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

It was also a culmination of the impact McKinnon had throughout the whole season. He had a career year and was second on the team receiving nine touchdowns which set a new single-season franchise record set by a running back.

The 30-year-old NFL veteran is a pending free agent this offseason.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

