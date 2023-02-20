Open in App
Virginia State
The Comeback

Mac McClung’s MLB-veteran uncle reacts to Dunk Contest

By Arthur Weinstein,

10 days ago
After Mac McClung stunned the basketball world Saturday night by winning the NBA Slam Dunk Competition in spectacular fashion, many fans wondered what his future holds.

McClung’s athletic ability has been no secret for years now, thanks to some viral videos of him dunking as a high school star in Virginia. But at only 6-2, his height is an issue. Which is why McClung has only played in two NBA games. He signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers ’ G League affiliate last week.

Yet McClung’s uncle, Seth McClung, believes his showing in the dunk competition changes everything. McClung knows a thing or two about pro sports, having pitched six seasons in MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers .

“As a family, we’re supporting him unequivocally, right? And we’re looking at it analytically, like, what’s it going to take for him to stick?” Seth McClung told MLB.com . “I think this is the event that puts him on the map. Somebody’s going to take a full chance on him. He’s 6-foot-2, so that’s the problem, but his athleticism makes up for that.

“As a family, we’re so excited, and we hope that this is the event that starts everything for him on the big stage.”

Seth McClung quickly checked in on Twitter Saturday night to share his joy about his nephew’s epic performance.

He also shared an idea for next year’s dunk competition.

Seth McClung says his nephew has always been a phenomenal athlete. He recalls one time when he was on the baseball field in Durham, N.C., home of the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate.

“I remember having him take ground balls in Durham, and he was good enough that the coaches came out and said, ‘Who is this kid?’” Seth McClung said. “I was like, ‘He’s seven years old.’ Mac’s athleticism was always just off the charts.”

Seth McClung posted a 26-34 record with a 5.46 ERA in 177 MLB games.

