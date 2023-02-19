Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KOMO News

Public safety and reducing crime are top priorities ahead of State of the City address

By Jackie Kent, KOMO News Reporter,

10 days ago
SEATTLE — Some Seattle residents and business owners said reducing crime and increasing public safety were top priorities ahead of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s State...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
'Women in Public Safety Career Fair' scheduled for March 11 in Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man shot and killed in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
Seattle, WA1 day ago
2 different businesses robbed at gunpoint in West Seattle strip mall
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pedestrian killed in Kent hit-and-run Tuesday night
Kent, WA4 hours ago
'It's horrible': Witness to 2020 Seattle mass shooting objects to accused gunman's release
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seattle police investigate woman's death near Ballard High School
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man charged in 2020 Seattle mass shooting released on home detention while he awaits trial
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Seattle car theft victim claims steering wheel lock was no help
Seattle, WA22 hours ago
Officer assaulted during recovery of stolen vehicle in Eastlake, Seattle police say
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Seattle Public Schools considers consolidation amid $131M budget deficit
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Drug ring leader who distributed meth, fentanyl in western Washington sentenced to prison
Kent, WA1 day ago
Kent police seek public's help after car stolen with 2 young kids inside
Kent, WA7 hours ago
Tuesday is the 22nd anniversary of the 6.8 magnitude Nisqually earthquake
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting outside Emerald Queen Casino in 2020
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Man arrested after pinning woman with car, illegally driving onto JBLM
Poulsbo, WA1 day ago
Person dies after their car went off 1st Avenue South Bridge in Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
State troopers warn of slick morning commute as cold lingers in Puget Sound region
Snoqualmie Pass, WA2 days ago
Police look for driver who crashed stolen truck into Seattle home
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Everett homeowner shoots, kills man parked outside in private driveway
Everett, WA2 days ago
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis to be arrested Friday for treatment
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Man shot trying to steal running car from Auburn driveway
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Eric's Heroes: This chainsaw artist on Whidbey Island is so northwest
Everett, WA3 hours ago
More snow has fallen in Seattle than New York so far this winter
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend multiple times released from jail a day later
Shelton, WA2 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man seriously injured after being shot in Kent Wednesday
Kent, WA5 hours ago
I-5 crash leads to carjacking, multiple vehicle collision that injured a 69-year-old woman
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
2 Georgetown breweries leaving the neighborhood this spring
Seattle, WA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy