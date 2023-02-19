Want to visit South America? Delta to launch new service from New York to Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires

Travelers looking to visit South America will soon have new options through New York. Delta Air Lines will add a new route from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Rio de Janeiro beginning later this year, the airline announced this month.

The seasonal winter service is part of a new joint venture with Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group. Delta last flew the route in March 2020, a spokesperson said in an email.

"Delta’s partnership with LATAM applies to select markets between North and South America,'' the spokesperson said, mentioning Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay among them.

Delta will also separately add seasonal service to Buenos Aires, Argentina, pending government approval.

Delta's new route to Rio de Janeiro

The route between JFK and Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport (GIG) will begin Dec. 16, with service available daily.

Delta already offers seasonal service between its Atlanta hub and Rio de Janeiro, as well as daily service from JFK to Sao Paulo and twice-daily service between Atlanta and the Brazilian city.

Delta's new route to Buenos Aires

Delta plans to launch seasonal service from JFK to Buenos Aires on Oct. 28, operating daily between JFK and Ezeiza International Airport (EZE). The airline last flew from JFK to EZE in March 2009, the spokesperson said.

Delta also offers daily service between Atlanta and Buenos Aires all year.

