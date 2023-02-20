Ashley Graham Gleams in Cutout Top and Sheer Gucci Pumps at Nensi Dojaka’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham brought shimmering style across the pond to London Fashion Week — in fact, the front row of Nensi Dojaka’s fall 2023 fashion show.

On Sunday, Graham arrived to the show in London, England, wearing a sleek mixed-texture outfit. Her ensemble featured Dojaka’s black $943 Cupro top — a one-sleeved piece with an asymmetric twisted neckline and cutout bodice. Graham opted to layer the slick top with a silver sequined miniskirt for a party-worthy finish. Finishing Graham’s outfit were thin gold hoop earrings, as well as frosted silvery eyeshadow and a whimsical handbag: a perforated blue, white and red Chanel flap-style shoulder bag, printed with the Union Jack flag.

When it came to footwear, Graham strapped into a pair of Gucci pumps. Making the case for kitten heels, the ‘America’s Next Top Model” judge’s $1,150 style only featured thin black heels totaling 1.5 inches in height. However, the pair was nonetheless sleek, featuring a slingback silhouette with squared pointed toes — given a daring finish with sheer mesh black uppers, cully covered in “GG” monogrammed crystals.

The set added a sparkling base to the “New Model” author’s outfit, replacing a traditional matte pump or sandal with a combination of each — remaining revealing yet covered, with a dash of sparkle to boot.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

