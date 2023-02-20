Vigil held for 13-year-old after family says he was chased down, fatally shot in Gary

Family and friends gathered Sunday at the very spot where 13-year-old Orie Dodson was shot and killed, as police still searching for his shooter.

The vigil began in prayer.

"We're feeling a burden and we're feeling a pain, oh God, on what happened to an innocent life, Oh God! He was only 13 years old," one woman prayed. "Lord, we're praying on justice to be done."

A desperate plea shouted through the prayer circle as dozens came together to remember a life cut short.

"I hate that this happened to him, but it did, and I want everybody to pray for me," said the boy's mother, Latrice Dodson.

"It just blew me away. Who could kill a 13-year-old," said Orie's cousin, Selena Martin.

His family said the teen was chased down Wednesday by a group before he was shot multiple times. His body was found lying face down outside Minister Larona Carter's Church on 15th and Lincoln in Gary.

"This is something that continues to happen in our community, whether it's front of the church [or] outside of a home," said Larona Carter, the minister at Power and Light Church

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince embraced Orie's mother as she prepares to bury her second son taken by gun violence.

"Whenever we hear of violent acts of crime, we're certainly all are stunned and, sort of, stopped in our tracks," Mayor Prince said.

This, while Orie's 11-year-old sibling still waits for his big brother to come home.

"I don't hear noise in the house no more. I wish I could hear those noises again," said Orie's brother, Theon Dodson. "I never wanted my brother to go. Every time he leaves the house I always cry because I think something's going to happen. Cause he's always leaving the house. I can't even say it."