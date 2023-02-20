Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
FOX 4 WFTX

A Tesla driver was killed after the vehicle ran into a fire truck

By Associated Press,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJPFa_0kszLlb600

A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured when the vehicle ran into a fire truck on a California freeway.

The fire truck was parked on the freeway to shield a crew that was clearing another accident.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene of the crash. Four firefighters were treated for injuries after being inside the truck at the time of the accident. The passenger in the Tesla was taken to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol says it is unclear what caused the accident. Authorities don't know if the driver was intoxicated or if the Tesla was operating with driving assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is conducting an investigation into Tesla's autopilot system and how it responds to emergency vehicles after 14 Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced
Brighton, CO25 days ago
Good Samaritan chases down drunken driver after crash that killed Texas cop: 'You f---ing killed somebody'
Lake Worth, TX6 days ago
1-year-old dies in crash after woman steals car with him inside: cops
Milwaukee, WI28 days ago
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?
Payson, UT17 days ago
He was stopped for stealing gas in Florida. Then cops looked in the bed of the truck
North Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Florida politician found with cocaine in his shoes after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Palm Bay, FL16 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by state trooper car on U.S. 1 in Florida Keys, FHP says
Key Largo, FL16 days ago
Man dead, juvenile airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Burley, ID4 days ago
CHP: Fentanyl, bottles of alcohol found in and around vehicle after deadly crash off Highway 70
Yuba City, CA21 days ago
Deadly Turnpike pile-up included banned vehicles: I-Team
Cleveland, OH28 days ago
13-year-old dies at 100-mph illegal race, Florida cops say. Now, boy’s dad is charged
Saint Petersburg, FL20 days ago
Disabled Woman Dies Months After Falling While Deplaning Southwest Flight
Fort Lauderdale, FL29 days ago
Burger King employee shoots customer after fighting over drive-thru intercom: Police
Gulfport, MS10 days ago
$1 million in stolen merchandise found at Bay Area home, police say
Oakland, CA12 days ago
Black Hawk Helicopter Crash Caught on Video, Scary Aftermath
Huntsville, AL13 days ago
Missing NC man found dismembered in concrete barrel behind killer’s home: cops
Sanford, NC18 days ago
Drunk angler told DNR officer a friend was picking him up, but was later caught driving
Gaylord, MI12 days ago
Washington man shot dead by armed father at dog park after trying to 'endanger' child's life: police
Yakima, WA19 days ago
Orange Park man finds cash in Bank of America restroom, arrested for grand theft
Orange Park, FL14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy