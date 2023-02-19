Open in App
Maine State
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Police, prosecutors, Maine National Guard can do more to help sexual assault victims, AG says

By Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine,

10 days ago
Feb. 19—Maine's attorney general says civilian law enforcement and prosecutors can do more to communicate with the Maine National Guard and military victims of sexual...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police fatally shoot man in Canandaigua during investigation. What we know now
Canandaigua, NY11 hours ago
Police: Father-to-be stopped to sell fentanyl
Wilkes-barre, PA10 hours ago
St. Regis Falls man faces felony drug charges after traffic stop in Lawrence
Saint Regis Falls, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy