Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Goodwin pinpoints area of focus for Clemson’s defense this spring

By Davis Potter,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfaiC_0kszKJpP00

Wesley Goodwin will begin his second season calling the shots for Clemson’s defense once spring practices start next month.

The Tigers’ defensive coordinator recently pinpointed the area he wants to primarily focus on when that happens as the unit works to improve on its 2022 performance.

“Details, discipline, fundamentals and technique. Get back to the basics,” Goodwin said during Clemson’s National Signing Day show earlier this month. “I feel like we can take a major stride in those areas with all the young guys we have, especially replacing the entire back seven this (past) year and the challenges with that.”

Led by an all-star cast along the defensive line, Clemson finished in the top 30 nationally in points and yards allowed as well as rushing defense. But breaking in five new starters in the second and third levels made for some struggles against the pass.

The Tigers finished 76th in the FBS in passing yards allowed. Limiting explosives was the primary issue as Clemson allowed nearly twice as many pass plays of 20 yards or more than it did the previous season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has identified that weakness as the most glaring that his team needs to improve this offseason. Goodwin said it’s a matter of “getting the little things down.”

“Just guys getting the details and fundamentals,” he said.

The good news for Goodwin is he’s going from one of the least experienced back sevens to one that’s full of it heading into next season. First-year starters Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter return as one of the more productive linebacker tandems in the ACC. Clemson is also in line to return every member of the two-deep in the secondary, including seniors Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips and R.J. Mickens, who led the Tigers in interceptions this past season.

The group will get back to work March 6 when Clemson holds its first spring practice.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kszKJpP00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0kszKJpP00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clemson, SC newsLocal Clemson, SC
Clemson lands commitment from highly regarded running back
Clemson, SC7 hours ago
Clemson’s NCAA Tournament resume heading into March
Clemson, SC10 hours ago
Bakich ‘absolutely’ considering this change to Clemson’s rotation
Clemson, SC6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson ‘a priority’ for top Pennsylvania QB prospect - Stone Saunders planning return trip to Tiger Town this spring
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
Highly touted prospect names Clemson among top schools
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Some of Clemson's biggest recruiting gems of all-time
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Big-time QB has ‘a lot of interest’ in Clemson, ‘very excited’ to visit soon
Clemson, SC1 day ago
An update on Hall's status for Virginia
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson hoops falls at Virginia
Clemson, SC22 hours ago
Tyson honored with ACC’s Skip Prosser Award
Clemson, SC7 hours ago
Missed opportunities plague Clemson baseball in fourth straight loss
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 3
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 2
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Cagle shuts out Gardner-Webb in first game of doubleheader
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Clemson baseball's most pressing question resurfaces following sweep
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Hall playing 'best basketball' down the stretch
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Lemanski Hall raves about defensive end class
Clemson, SC2 days ago
2025 QB announces Spring visit schedule
Clemson, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy