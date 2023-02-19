Goodwin pinpoints area of focus for Clemson’s defense this spring

Wesley Goodwin will begin his second season calling the shots for Clemson’s defense once spring practices start next month.

The Tigers’ defensive coordinator recently pinpointed the area he wants to primarily focus on when that happens as the unit works to improve on its 2022 performance.

“Details, discipline, fundamentals and technique. Get back to the basics,” Goodwin said during Clemson’s National Signing Day show earlier this month. “I feel like we can take a major stride in those areas with all the young guys we have, especially replacing the entire back seven this (past) year and the challenges with that.”

Led by an all-star cast along the defensive line, Clemson finished in the top 30 nationally in points and yards allowed as well as rushing defense. But breaking in five new starters in the second and third levels made for some struggles against the pass.

The Tigers finished 76th in the FBS in passing yards allowed. Limiting explosives was the primary issue as Clemson allowed nearly twice as many pass plays of 20 yards or more than it did the previous season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has identified that weakness as the most glaring that his team needs to improve this offseason. Goodwin said it’s a matter of “getting the little things down.”

“Just guys getting the details and fundamentals,” he said.

The good news for Goodwin is he’s going from one of the least experienced back sevens to one that’s full of it heading into next season. First-year starters Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter return as one of the more productive linebacker tandems in the ACC. Clemson is also in line to return every member of the two-deep in the secondary, including seniors Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips and R.J. Mickens, who led the Tigers in interceptions this past season.

The group will get back to work March 6 when Clemson holds its first spring practice.

