Father pleads guilty to child abuse homicide of 46-day-old baby

LOGAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A father has pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide after his 46-day-old child died from malnutrition a year ago, according to court documents.

Zachary Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, parents of the infant child, have both been charged in relation to the death of their baby. They were originally charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense, however, Woirhaye’s charge has since been amended to child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony.

Logan City Police responded to a call from a family member visiting the hotel room where Woirhaye and Anderson were living with two children. The infant was found not breathing and with no heartbeat on the floor when authorities arrived.

The family member was performing CPR and the baby was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital . The child was removed from life support almost two weeks later due to a lack of brain activity, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The child was visibly malnourished and Anderson and Woirhaye allegedly admitted to being told they needed to feed the baby more by multiple individuals, court documents said. The baby’s weight at the autopsy was lower than the birth weight.

Following a lengthy investigation involving several interviews, witness statements, medical reports and analyses, and a review by the Utah Department of Health of the Medical Examine r , Woirhaye and Anderson were booked into the Cache County Jail.

Woirhaye pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 and Anderson has not yet made her plea. Woirhaye’s sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 27.

