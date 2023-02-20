Open in App
Logan, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Father pleads guilty to child abuse homicide of 46-day-old baby

By Aubree B. Jennings,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzQw7_0kszJbYa00

LOGAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A father has pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide after his 46-day-old child died from malnutrition a year ago, according to court documents.

Zachary Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, parents of the infant child, have both been charged in relation to the death of their baby. They were originally charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense, however, Woirhaye’s charge has since been amended to child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony.

PREVIOUS STORY: Couple charged with murder of infant child in Logan

Logan City Police responded to a call from a family member visiting the hotel room where Woirhaye and Anderson were living with two children. The infant was found not breathing and with no heartbeat on the floor when authorities arrived.

The family member was performing CPR and the baby was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital . The child was removed from life support almost two weeks later due to a lack of brain activity, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The child was visibly malnourished and Anderson and Woirhaye allegedly admitted to being told they needed to feed the baby more by multiple individuals, court documents said. The baby’s weight at the autopsy was lower than the birth weight.

Following a lengthy investigation involving several interviews, witness statements, medical reports and analyses, and a review by the Utah Department of Health of the Medical Examine r , Woirhaye and Anderson were booked into the Cache County Jail.

Woirhaye pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 and Anderson has not yet made her plea. Woirhaye’s sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Family of Providence roof collapse victim may reside out of country: Cache County deputies
Providence, UT23 hours ago
Suspect arrested on murder charge in connection to the body found by I-80
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Police prevent possible shooting at Roy High School, juvenile in custody
Roy, UT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Layton Police asks public to help identify suspected burglars
Layton, UT4 days ago
22-year-old man dies after Ogden motorcycle crash Saturday night
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Construction worker killed in snowy garage collapse
Providence, UT1 day ago
PHOTOS: Moose relocated after spotted at Centerville construction site
Centerville, UT3 days ago
House in South Davis goes up in flames
Centerville, UT4 days ago
SR-189 closed near Deer Creek for avalanche control
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Ogden Valley hit with mounds of snow after rough year
Ogden, UT1 day ago
Weber State’s Damian Lillard goes for 71 points
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy