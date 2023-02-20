Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard Immediately Felt a Different Aura at Dodger Camp

The pitcher has already noticed the winning culture that surrounds the team.

As Dodgers baseball returns this week, there is already a lot of energy at spring training as the team gears up for the new season. One of the newest members of the team, Noah Syndergaard, has already expressed his excitement about playing with the Boys in Blue.

Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in December and is already noticing a positive aura surrounding his new team during his first few days in camp .

“I feel completely different. Just being here, this aura, this vibe, this kind of swagger with the culture, it inspires all of us.’’

“The Dodgers are the best at player development and turn guys around. I know I have a lot left in the tank, and there’s a lot to unlock. Last year, I went out and competed by most standards, but it wasn’t up to my standard of performance. I want to dominate, not just get by. I want to thrive, not just survive."

Some reports have Thor already hitting 96 miles-per-hour-plus on his fastball, an area where he really wanted to focus early in camp.

The righty is expected to be a key part of the Dodgers' rotation with his dominating presence on the mound. Last season, Syndergaard threw 134⅔ innings between the Phillies and the Angels while posting a 3.94 ERA.

The pitcher is eager to bring his winning mentality to the Dodgers after spending most of his career with the Mets. During his time in New York, Syndergaard was selected for his first All-Star game.

Although he has garnered success, the 30-year-old has also experienced his fair share of injuries and missed the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard hopes to rebuild his strength and get his velocity up with the Dodgers’ pitching coaches.

As he returns to form, the veteran prepares for a new season, with a new team, and new energy — all of which can motivate him to prove himself and continue his growth.