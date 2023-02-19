Glenn Petty, 82, spent most of his education career in Abilene ISD

Former Cooper High School track coach Glenn Petty and Abilene ISD administrator Glenn Petty, 82, spent 42 in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.

He was known for his friendliness, ability of recall and for kissing his wife whenever he left their house.

Idas Glenn Petty began his career in education with a teaching job in El Paso. He would obtain a Master's Degree in Education from Sul Ross University.

As an administrator, Petty twice was named regional middle school principal of the year while he was at Mann in the Abilene ISD.

He was employed in the Abilene district from 1974-2006, when he retired as athletic director.

When he was hired in 1974 at Cooper, Reporter-News columnist Art Lawler said the southside school finally had hired a "bona fide track coach." Petty came to Abilene from Big Spring.

He led the Coogs to district and regional titles.

Lawler noted Petty never was without his rule book and was not afraid to wave it while challenging meet officials.

Petty also was an assistant football coach at CHS.

After coaching at Cooper, Petty returned to Brownwood and his alma mater, Howard Payne, from 1978-80. After program downsizing at HPU, he came back to Abilene in 1980 to coach at Jefferson Junior High for one year.

For 1981-82, Petty had moved to Mann as assistant principal, then was promoted to the same position at back at Cooper.

In 1985, Petty was named principal back at Mann.

He was named "boss of the year" there in 1987.

In his spare time, Petty played golf, enjoyed woodworking, reading and family time.

He was born Jan 14, 1941, in Vanderbilt, which is east of Victoria and near the Texas coast.

He graduated from high school in 1959 and went to Howard Payne, where he ran track and would later coach.

A 1963 HPU graduate, he is an inductee into the school's hall of fame.

Petty met his future wife, Sandie Crawford, there and they married in June 1962. The couple had three children.