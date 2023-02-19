Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ricky Stenhouse wins NASCAR’s longest Daytona 500 ever

By Matt Baker,

10 days ago
Ricky Stenhouse, seen here Friday, won the Daytona 500. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

DAYTONA BEACH — Ricky Stenhouse won Sunday’s Daytona 500, getting ahead of a late wreck in the second overtime of the longest race in event history.

His No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet was leading on the white flag in the second overtime when a crash farther back in the field ended the race. His car, he said, was out of fuel when he parked it at the finish line. Joey Logano was unofficially announced as second, ahead of Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman.

The race, as usual, featured several late cautions that added drama. Kyle Busch was leading to start the first overtime but faded, with Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse getting around him. But an Austin Dillon wreck that featured a dozen other drivers set up a second overtime.

One of the day’s top contenders took a significant blow early. Bubba Wallace, a two-time runnerup, was leading in the first stage when another Toyota driver, Martin Truex, gave a push from behind. Wallace brushed the outside wall, eventually falling a lap down, but recovered and started the third stage from the lead.

The first big wreck came with 83 laps — later than usual at this 2 ½-mile superspeedway. Kevin Harvick nudged Tyler Reddick, who slid left into Ryan Blaney. All three were running near the front of the field. The chain reaction also collected Erik Jones and knocked out 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

Chase Elliott was among the drivers caught up in a third-stage wreck Sunday. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

Another chain-reaction wreck with 19 to go reset the field. Ryan Preece veered left, starting a crash that included Truex, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and former 500 champion Michael McDowell.

Tampa’s Aric Almirola led at least one lap in all three stages. It was the fourth time in his career the Hillsborough High alumnus has led this race (2014, 2018 and 2020). This is expected to be the final Daytona 500 for Almirola, who has said he is retiring as a full-time driver after this season. He led 16 laps over eight stints but found himself out of the groove late and faded. He wrecked on the final lap.

Ross Chastain — a native of Alva in Lee County — won the second stage but was penalized on the ensuing pit stop for speeding. He was among the drivers caught up in the overtime wreck.

There were 37 lead changes through the first two stages alone.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

