Don Lemon Will Be Absent AGAIN From CNN After Facing Backlash Over 'Sexist' Nikki Haley Remark

Don Lemon will be absent from CNN again on Monday, February 20, after he received backlash for saying politician Nikki Haley , was no longer in her “prime.”

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future ,” a source spilled of the messy situation. “He is a constant distraction.”

On Thursday, February 16, the CNN: This Morning show host made the allegedly "sexist" comment on air, and the following day, he was notably absent from the network.

CNN CEO Chris Licht later revealed that he was “disappointed” by Lemon's statement concerning the former South Carolina governor's age.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said on an editorial call.

Lemon replied to Licht on the call, “ I’m sorry . I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone.”

It is presently unclear when Lemon will return to his position on CNN: This Morning , if at all.

As OK! previously reported, the television reporter sparked controversy after claiming the politician was no longer in her prime years, noting, "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s ."

However, the ex-politician backtracked after his co-host Poppy Harlow seemed uncomfortable by what he said.

"When is a woman in her prime, it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s," he repeated, referring to his recent Google search results. "I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she [Haley] has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime."

Since the remarks, Lemon has apologized on Twitter saying, "The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it .”

"A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally," he continued. "I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

A source later Lemon said he was proud of himself for owning up to his mistake, but not everyone was impressed by the news personality's apology, with an insider later claiming that it didn’t seem very authentic.

"Don jumped on for only 90 seconds to address what he said about Nikki Haley and, for that matter, all women," the insider explained, adding that many of Lemon’s CNN colleagues called him “tone deaf’ after the call.

