Giannis Antetokounmpo scores first basket, then is taken out of All-Star Game: 'Whatever I have, I give'

SALT LAKE CITY – Giannis Antetokounmpo had his right wrist constantly monitored over the NBA all-star weekend, but there was little doubt the Milwaukee Bucks superstar was going to – in some capacity – participate in the all-star game at Vivint Arena. He took a lot of pride in being voted in by the fans as a captain across from LeBron James, so it wasn’t a surprise that he appeared on stage for the player draft with his wrist and hand wrapped up, ready to play.

"Obviously it's important to me," he told the Journal Sentinel. "Whatever I have, I give. I wanted to be a part of it. I know I could play left-handed for like 10-, 20-seconds, I talked with (Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla) and said, I don't feel great but for me, for 10 seconds, I get the ball, we score a bit.

"I just want to feel like when I see a jersey on the wall (in my house); you don't earn the jersey, you don't earn being an all-star at the all-star (game), you earn it for what you do in the regular season, but I will always remember that. It's a good memory."

Ja Morant won the opening tip and Antetokounmpo set the halfcourt offense up with his left hand. He went baseline and softly dunked with two hands and then committed a foul.

Mazzulla subbed Antetokounmpo out for Bam Adebayo and that was the end of the Bucks star’s evening as a player after 20 seconds.

"Now, that will probably be my second favorite -- my first favorite (all-star) jersey was my first one -- it's going to be my second one because I know that I didn't feel too good but even (with that), I still was able to go out there and do that," Antetokounmpo said. "Do it for the people, do it for myself, do it for my (mental) being good. So, that's why I did it."

Despite suffering a sprained wrist Feb. 16 in Chicago , Antetokounmpo tried to soak in as much of the all-star experience as possible. He coached in the celebrity game Friday with his brothers Thanasis and Alex, and the rest of his family was in attendance as well. He didn’t participate in the skills challenge on Saturday night due to the injury, but still got in uniform for the event and then hung out to take in the three-point and slam dunk contests.

But unlike his previous spins as a coach Friday and Saturday night, the Bucks’ superstar deferred to Mazzulla to draw up the plays to beat James and his squad. James entered the game with a 5-0 record as a captain – including two victories over Antetokounmpo’s teams – but Team Giannis had a 17-point head start (158-141) heading into the final quarter race to the 182 cumulative number.

The 184-175 victory over James’ team was sweet for Antetokounmpo, even if he was a spectator for nearly all of it.

"I don't think it's smart in any way to, you know, play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game," he said in his postgame press conference. "At the end of the day, obviously, you want to participate, you want to run up and down, joke around, have some dunks, create some work.

"But at the end of the day, I feel you also have to be mature. Hard decision, but mature decision to kind of, you know, take a break here, take care of it, and hopefully I can, you know, be available for my team when they need me."

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only injured player who suited up for the showcase, either, as Boston’s Jaylen Brown debuted a black mask to protect a facial fracture and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid flew in the day of the game after noting his foot was bothering him on Feb. 15.

There was one injury in the game as James did not play in the second half after suffering a hand injury. He scored 13 points in 14 first half minutes.

"I tried to get one little chase-down block, and got my finger caught in the rim," James said after the game. "But I'll be fine. I'll be fine. I don't think it's too much to worry about. For precautionary reasons, I just had to take the rest of the night off.

Jrue Holiday makes first all-star appearance in 10 years

In the run-up to Sunday night’s game, Antetokounmpo said he would pick Holiday for his team – and the captain fulfilled that promise by selecting him . Holiday made his first appearance with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.

Holiday didn’t play much in the first half, however, hitting a three-pointer and assisting on a Jayson Tatum dunk. He finished the first half with three points and an assist in four minutes, and Antetokounmpo was the only all-star to play less in the first half. Holiday got in some early minutes in the third quarter, but as the game went on it was clear he would spend most of the contest keeping his teammate company and watching things unfold.

Holiday, who subbed for Antetokounmpo in the skills challenge on Saturday night, played just nine minutes. He had two assists to go with his three points.

"I was cool with the way it played out," Holiday said of his playing time. "You saw the way 'JT' was playing, you saw how Donovan (Mitchell) was playing, I mean Laurie Markkanen, this is his hometown right now, Dame (Lillard) shooting it from halfcourt, I feel like that's what the all-star is game is for and that's what they want to see.

"Honestly, that's what I want to see. So it was cool to be out there but to watch, too."

Tyrese Haliburton makes all-star debut

The Oshkosh native subbed in for his debut in the opening minutes of the second quarter for James’ team, and he played six minutes in the first half and made three of his four shots for seven points. He also handed out two assists.

The three-point contest finalist was put into the game in the final quarter to provide a boost – and potentially aid in a big comeback – by Denver head coach Mike Malone. Though James' team came up short, Haliburton finished with 18 points and a 4 for 6 mark from behind the three-point line.

"He can get to it," Holiday said of Haliburton. "He came out knocking down threes, getting layups. I love the way he plays. He kind of has an unorthodox way of playing but you can tell by his energy, you can tell by the way he leads his team, he's somebody that I would love to play with."

