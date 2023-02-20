Guy steps down as head football coach at Olney

Jody Guy has spent the past five football seasons transforming Olney from a doormat into a genuine postseason contender.

Guy is handing that job over to somebody else.

Guy recently resigned his position as head football coach and athletic director at Olney, ready to move on to the next phase in his life.

And whether or not that next step is in coaching remains to be seen.

“I'm just looking for something new. I’m not even sure what that is right now,” Guy said. “I just felt that for me and my family, it was time for a change. We’re going to see what doors open out there.

“I’ve spent most of my career doing what’s best for me. It’s time for me to do what’s best for my family.”

Guy, whose departure was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp, leaves Olney with a 21-32 record in five seasons, including an 18-15 mark in the past three that included playoff appearances.

Before Guy arrived, the Cubs went 0-10 in five of six years. The lone win came in 2015 and ended the state’s longest losing streak at the time.

Guy also endured a 0-9 record in 2019, but the Cubs turned a corner in 2020, going 5-5 and earning the program’s first playoff berth since 2006. They went 6-6 in 2021, winning the program’s first playoff game since 2000.

Olney went 7-4 in one of the state’s toughest Class 2A Division I districts that included state champion Hawley last season.

“I feel like this was a ‘right place at the right time’ situation for me and my family,” Guy said. “In terms of what the history of this program is, we accomplished some great things.

“I feel like we’ve given a lot to this program. I’m proud of what we’ve done. My family is proud of what we’ve done. And I know the coaches and kids here are proud of what we’ve done.”

Guy’s departure will be felt more than just on the sidelines. His son, Gatlin, has been the Cubs’ starting quarterback for the past three seasons, running the flexbone offense. The younger Guy has rushed for 3,561 yards as a Cub.

“Gatlin is going to be a senior, and I don’t know what this is going to look like for him,” Jody Guy said. “We’re not closing any doors. We’re going to see what our options are and find the best place for him to succeed.”

Guy says he was not forced out and considered taking a different role with Olney, including just being the athletic director, but chose to move on instead.

The official posting on the Region IX job board only lists the Olney head football coach position as being open.

The school board recently named former Olney head football coach Gunter Rodriguez as the district’s athletic director. Rodriguez led the Cubs from 2009 to 2012, accumulating a 7-33 record.

He’s spent several years in administration within Olney ISD, most recently as principal at the elementary school. Rodriguez has helped coach football during Guy’s tenure.

“He’s a great hire,” Guy said. “He’s going to make life a lot easier on the next guy coming into this job, taking care of all the administrative duties.”

Olney is the third head football coaching job in the TRN Sports coverage area to become available. Bowie ISD is moving toward replacing the departed Hugh Farmer, while Holliday recently named Kyle Atwood as the replacement for Frank Johnson.