Rams CB Troy Hill Hits Free Agency After Contract Voids: Future in L.A.?

Despite the ebb and flow to his 2022 season, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill could provide stability to a young corps in 2023.

Are the Los Angeles Rams willing to continue cornerback Troy Hill’s second tour of duty with the team?

The eight-year veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15, the first day of the new league year, after the final two years of his contract automatically voided on Friday.

On the surface, Hill’s statically underwhelming 2022 season would seem to indicate that he has played his final down in Tinseltown.

However, it may not be that easy for the Rams to simply send the 31-year-old on his way.

While three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey clearly established himself as the alpha on the right side of the perimeter, Hill struggled to maintain his place on the left. He still started 12 games, logging 67 total tackles, four passes-defended and one interception. With both he and fellow left-sider David Long, Jr. headed for free agency, the Rams’ secondary may look quite different in the upcoming season.

Though likely to return, Ramsey continues to be the subject of trade rumors , linking him to various teams throughout the league. If Los Angeles decides to part ways with the talented defensive back, they may look to retain Hill on a team-friendly, short-term deal.

Hill’s struggles in 2022 may allow for such a deal to come to fruition. However, looking back at his initial tenure with the Rams shows the he is capable of being a stabilizing, and perhaps productive force in their secondary.

Off-field legal troubles forced Hill to enter the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, signing a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was waived by the Bengals after only one season with the team.

After his dismissal from Cincinnati, Hill was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots. Yet, the Pats released him just five days following their being awarded of his services. The Rams (then in St. Louis) claimed him off waivers from New England, beginning his five-year stint with the Rams.

During his time with the team, Hill proved to be a solid perimeter cornerback. His most productive season came in 2020, when he led the league with two defensive touchdowns and 119 interception-return years. He capped his first stay by compiling 279 total tackles (five for loss), 33 passes-defended, eight interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Hill’s prowess set him up to sign a four-year, $24 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 offseason. However, after only one season with the Browns, the team dealt him back to the Rams for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Hill was essentially returning to the Rams for only one season, as the final two years of his deal with the Browns were included as automatic void years to alleviate Cleveland’s salary cap strain.

While a groin injury, and a corresponding brief stay on injured reserve, slowed his production, Hill still flashed moments of the ball-hawk he was during his previous time with the Rams.

In addition to Ramsey, Los Angeles still has cornerbacks Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell under contract for the upcoming season.

Whether Hill’s veteran leadership is enough to entice the Rams to extend his second stay with the team will be among the storylines to watch in L.A. as the new league year approaches.

