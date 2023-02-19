Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Pet dies in dog fight at Durand Eastman, officer shoots at other dog

By Hailie Higgins,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es4cw_0kszAOb800

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pet dog is dead after being attacked by three larger pet dogs at Durand Eastman Saturday, while both owners were taking their dogs for walks, police confirmed.

Shortly before 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a parking lot at Durand Eastman Park for the report of three dogs attacking another dog.

Officers said that upon arrival they discovered that the owner of the smaller animal had been walking her dog unleashed around the area. The owner of the three large dogs had been walking them using a loose makeshift rope leash.

A picture of Jasper, the dog who was killed on Saturday after getting attacked by three large dogs at Durand Eastman Park. Police say that Jasper was unleashed at the time of the attack (Photo/Luke LaPorta)

When the two crossed paths, police said that one of the larger dogs was able to slip from the rope around his neck and began to attack the smaller animal.

When the owner moved closer to get his loose dog back under control, the other two dogs he was holding began to attack, officers said.

Eventually, the owner of the three large dogs was able to get his pets tied to a tree. At this point, the small dog had died — this is when police arrived, they said.

After the owner of the small dog left the scene, the owner of the large dogs was attempting to take his pets home in his car. At this point, one of the dogs slipped away and began running at officers. At least one shot was fired at the dog, police confirmed, but nobody was hit.

“I thought that animal control would take these dogs and properly do what’s needed to them instead of the owner taking them home,” said Luke LaPorta, an owner of the small dog. “They said it’s up to them to put these dogs down as their choice. So these aggressive dogs can still go out and walk.”

Animal control also responded to the incident, and said that registration paperwork for all pets will be looked at on Tuesday — the nearest business day.

The owner of the large dogs did receive some citations, and more may come after a short investigation by animal control, police said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
OSCO: Officers fatally shoot man during altercation on Main St. in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, NY13 hours ago
Man shot in Rochester home Wednesday afternoon
Rochester, NY6 hours ago
Armed man arrested on Monroe Community College campus
Rochester, NY23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested after police chase in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Crews called to house fire on Densmore Road in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, NY22 hours ago
Driver crashes into tree chasing stolen Kia in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Man injured after getting struck by car on Dewey Ave.
Rochester, NY15 hours ago
Man rips trees from Beechwood State Park, plants at own home
Sodus, NY1 day ago
VIDEO: Greece police seek assistance in finding suspects of smash-and-grab
Greece, NY1 day ago
VIDEO: 2-alarm building fire on Monroe Ave., RFD investigates
Rochester, NY11 hours ago
Stolen French bulldog returned to owner in anonymous drop-off
Rochester, NY3 days ago
RPD: Teen walks into RGH with gunshot wound
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Rochester woman turns to public for help after French bulldog stolen out of hands
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Man stabbed during fight between brothers on South Winton Rd.
Brighton, NY4 days ago
MCSO: Deputy seen driving away from scene of fatal crash ‘did not see it’
East Rochester, NY2 days ago
18-wheeler overturns on Union Street in Chili
Chili, NY2 days ago
Destiny USA packed with shoppers day after gunshot was fired inside mall
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Stolen Kia, SNAP benefits ending
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Activists push new anti-animal abuse law in Rochester
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Police ask for public help in gas station robbery spree
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Boil water order in effect in Town of Canandaigua, multiple areas affected
Canandaigua, NY8 hours ago
Roof collapses at Westside Medical
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Spencerport man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Monroe County selects David Scott as new chief diversity officer
Rochester, NY4 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Greece car crash, stolen dog returned
Greece, NY2 days ago
Rochester man in critical condition after hit-and-run on N. Clinton Ave.
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester teen sentenced to 25 years in relation to March 2022 shooting death
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Dashaun Tubbs shot and killed Sideic Robinson at Burger King on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy