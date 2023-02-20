Lie on gun application leads to charges

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly lied about his mental health history when he tried to buy an assault rifle.

Hunter Augustus Pugh, 29, had gone to Susquehanna Valley Firearms on Route 11 in Bloomsburg last March to purchase a gun, according to Scott Township Officer Evan Lingousky.

Pugh filled out paperwork to buy a Griffin Armament MK1 AR but the application was flagged after a background check. Pugh responded "no" to a question asking if he had ever been involuntarily committed to a mental institution for in-patient care and treatment.

A background check showed Pugh had been involuntarily committed to a treatment facility in 2012 when he was 18, Lingousky noted.

Pugh, Woods Edge Drive, was charged with making a false statement.

