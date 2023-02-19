Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans, Players Talk 69-61 Win Over Ole Miss

Everything Mississippi State men's basketball coach Chris Jans and his players had to say following the team's 69-61 win over Ole Miss.

Mississippi State men's basketball got the outcome it was after on Saturday, taking down the in-state rival Ole Miss Rebels, 69-61 on the road.

As the final score would imply, this one was close at the end with the Rebels holding a 56-54 lead with less than one minute remaining in the game. The Bulldogs got the job done in that limited time frame, though, using the last 30 seconds of play to tie things up before Tulu Smith's layup sent it into overtime where the Bulldogs were ultimately victorious.

"When you get that first basket (in overtime), it just gives your team a lot more confidence... overtime is obviously a small time period, so it think messes with both teams' psyche," Jans said. "Some good and some bad. I thought that was a huge difference in the outcome of the game."

With the victory, MSU improves to an overall record of 18-9 overall record and moves to 6-8 in the SEC. Up next on the schedule, MSU will hit the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

Watch below to hear everything Jans and his players had to say after their latest victory over a conference opponent: