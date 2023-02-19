Missing Owosso man found safe

UPDATE: The City of Owosso says that Nick Malachowski has been found safe.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen 34-year-old Nick Malachowski?

According to the City of Owosso Government Facebook page , Malachowski was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Hopkins Lake.

(Photo/City of Owosso Government Facebook page)

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Malachowski is asked to call 989-743-9111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.