Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Who has won the most NBA All-Star Game MVP awards? Kobe Bryant, LeBron James headline full list

By Joseph Corr,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwlEW_0ksz5QyG00

NBA All-Star Weekend is well and truly underway!

The NBA's best and brightest have lit up Salt Lake City in an action-packed weekend.

We've seen Team Pau win the Rising Stars Challenge, Team Jazz take out the Skills Challenge, Damian Lillard claim the 3-Point Contest and Mac McClung dazzle Utah in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Now all eyes turn to the main event: The 72nd NBA All-Star Game.

Since 2020, the All-Star Game MVP has been renamed the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player in honor of the four-time award winner. The winner is voted upon by a panel of media, who cast their vote after the game. Fan voting accounts for 25% of the outcome. The player(s) with the most votes wins the award.

Since its inception, the award has had 14 multiple-time winners, but the question is: Who has won the most NBA All-Star Game MVP awards?

For more information on the history of the NBA All-Star Game, The Sporting News has you covered below.

Watch the 2023 All-Star Game on Sling TV: Sign up today!

Who has won the most NBA All-Star Game MVP awards?

Kobe Bryant and Bob Pettit hold the record for the most NBA All-Star Game MVP trophies won. They are the only two players to win the All-Star Game MVP four times.

LeBron James is closing in on Bryant and Pettit's record, having won the award three times. The 38-year-old is tied with Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Oscar Robertson, who have also won the award three times.

Eight players have won the award twice: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Allen Iverson, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Julius Irving, Isiah Thomas and Bob Cousy.

Most All-Star Game MVP awards
Rank Player All-Star MVP awards
1 Kobe Bryant 4
Bob Pettit 4
3 LeBron James 3
Michael Jordan 3
Shaquille O'Neal 3
Oscar Robertson 3
7 Kevin Durant 2
Russell Westbrook 2
Allen Iverson 2
Magic Johnson 2
Karl Malone 2
Julius Erving 2
Isiah Thomas 2
Bob Cousy 2

Entering Sunday's contest, the most recent recipient is Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who won his inaugural award at last year's event.

MORE: The complete guide to 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star schedule 2023

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday with the All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge. The skills competitions was held on Saturday, and the All-Star Game will take place on Sunday.

You can stream all of the All-Star action along with the best games from the regular season without cable on Sling TV. Sign up here and receive half-off your first month!

Friday, Feb. 17

Event Time (ET) TV channel
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 7 p.m. ESPN
Rising Stars Challenge 9 p.m. TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

Event Time (ET) TV channel
NBA All-Star Practice 1 p.m. NBA TV
NBA x HBCU Classic 4 p.m. ESPN2, NBA TV, TNT
All-Star Saturday Night
(Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest) 		8 p.m. TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19

Event Time (ET) TV channel
NBA Legends Awards 1 p.m. NBA TV & NBA App
NBA G League Next Up Game 3 p.m. NBA TV
NBA All-Star Draft 7:30 p.m. TNT
NBA All-Star Game 8:30 p.m. TNT
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Why are Hawks hiring Quin Snyder? Former Jazz coach set to lead Atlanta after resigning in Utah last season
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James-Grizzlies beef, explained: How 'disrespectful' taunts and Shannon Sharpe fueled new Lakers rivalry
Memphis, TN1 day ago
How long is LeBron James out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lamar Jackson shoe deal: Ravens QB claps back at failed endorsement rumors with simple GIF
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
LeBron James out indefinitely with foot injury grants Anthony Davis opportunity to save Lakers playoffs hopes
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Are LeBron James and Ja Morant playing tonight? Lakers vs. Grizzlies time, TV channel and live stream
Memphis, TN1 day ago
The effect of LeBron James' injury: How Lakers, Western Conference standings and Play-In picture are impacted
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Three reasons Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are destined to be NBA's most unstoppable duo
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal says Anthony Davis 'fell off', needs to find 'another level' for Lakers to make playoffs
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
NBA Best Bets for Wednesday: Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, predictions
Boston, MA3 hours ago
The simple reason why Kevin Hart memes took over NBA Twitter, from Stephen Curry to the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Grizzlies troll Shannon Sharpe on Twitter after win over LeBron James-less Lakers; Fox Sports analyst responds
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers time, TV channel and live stream
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James reacts to foot injury news on social media with F-bomb on Instagram post
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell: Celtics vs. Cavaliers start time, TV channel, live stream
Boston, MA13 hours ago
What is NOBULL? Everything to know about the 2023 NFL Combine sponsor
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record: Will Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis break career points total?
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy