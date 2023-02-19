Penn's 22 lead Drake over Belmont 70-56

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn's 22 points helped Drake defeat Belmont 70-56 on Sunday night.

Penn also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries was 4-of-12 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Garrett Sturtz was 3-of-5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. It was the ninth straight win for the Bulldogs.

Ben Sheppard led the way for the Bruins (19-10, 12-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson added 11 points for Belmont. EJ Bellinger also had eight points.

Drake took the lead with 13:45 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 42-23 at halftime, with Penn racking up 14 points. Drake was outscored by Belmont in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Penn led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Drake hosts Illinois State while Belmont hosts Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .