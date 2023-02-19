Yuma Humane Society hosts 2nd Annual Pet Palooza

Prizes, games, and pet bonding highlight conclusion of event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pet Palooza, hosted by the Yuma Humane Society, invited pets to the Westwind RV and Golf Resort.

They took part in a wide variety of activities from canine training, obstacle courses, red carpet pageantry, and dog and trainer bonding.

Judges offered awards such as "Best in the Show," which went to a three-year-old super hyperactive golden retriever Jenny, as well as "Best Trick" awards.

Each owner expressed their excitement for the opportunity to have their dog compete for prizes and interact with one another.

All admission proceeds, including tips, will be donated to the Yuma Humane Society.

To find other pet bonding events, as well as adoption information and advice, visit the Humane Society of Yuma events section here .

