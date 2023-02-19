Open in App
Fairmont, WV
WBOY 12 News

Magic Theatre production held on the campus of Fairmont State University

By Allen Clayton,

10 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University student theater organization, “The Masquers,” held its last production of “Magic Theatre” for the month on Sunday in the Wallman Hall Theatre.

Throughout the play, there are several journeys that the cast takes the audience on through the fables that are told. There are stops in The Land of Yellow, The Enchanted, The Sun, Animals and Monsters in the Dark.

The director of the production said Magic Theatre is a roller coaster of action, sound and images. Cast members also said that the production is an improvisational and transformational journey for the audience. Within the production, the actors create entire worlds using their voices, bodies, instruments and imaginations.

“Oh my, it’s amazing, like, I’ve seen other plays and stuff and things over TV, things that have been recorded. But, actually being able to see the audience in person and being able to have that connection with them, it’s the eye contact, it’s the interaction. Being able to see the joy on everyone’s faces, I absolutely love everything about it,” said Tessa Jolly, cast member of the production of Magic Theatre at Fairmont State University.

Magic Theatre consists of 15 unique and imaginative scenes with short vignettes, many of which teach a lesson to the kids.

“It was written in the late 1970s. It is one of three permutations. It’s a play for children, the target audience is primarily elementary and early middle school kids, and it is a play about how kids can use their imaginations to create worlds and have some fun too,” said John O’Connor, senior professor of communication and arts at Fairmont State University. “We have eight actors, and we had three weeks to put the piece together. And, what I like to do with this kind of work is to give the actors as much creative opportunity as possible.”

The Masquers journey will continue Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, when the company takes the production to several Marion County elementary and middle schools for the students to see.

