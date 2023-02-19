Open in App
Raleigh, NC
'Make it comfortable': Raleigh Home Show offers options for people looking for refresh ideas

The floor of the Raleigh Convention Center was filled with booths and eager vendors looking for sales or leads on the final day of the Downtown Raleigh Home Show.

All the available options attracted people like April Gibson, who spoke with ABC11 while checking out some tiny homes on display.

"I'm thinking about retiring, maybe in a few years, and I'm just trying to figure out what's the best options," she said. "Because you get a lot of brochures from senior living, they're like $2000? I can sell my home and pay for one of these, cash. I can get one, Air BNB it out, make some extra cash and when I'm ready, I can move in."

Among the crowd were people who were shopping, not buying, because they lacked adequate funding for housing at the Triangle's current market rates. Others want to stay in their homes, but they're hesitate because improvements are pricey.

Realtor Becky Dunn said after pandemic related supply chain issues, people with plans to build or refresh homes face more challenges.

"Having legitimate contractors come out that have staff that'll be there," Dunn said. "They might be there on Monday but they don't show up on Friday. And so to finish a project in a timely manner, it's not so much supply chain as it is staffing issues."

But for those of more modest means, military veteran Chad Livingston sees possibilities for refreshing living spaces by purchasing his handmade scented candles.

"You know, we always find money for the things that make our homes better. You're going to live there, so you might as well make it comfortable," said Livingston.
