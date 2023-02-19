Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to play for the Green Bay Packers next season, but there are many who believe the team will trade the star quarterback even if he does continue his career. We now have another big indicator that the Packers may be ready to move on.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers general manager Brian Gutekenst said late last season that he felt it was time for the Packers to see what they have in former first-round pick Jordan Love.

“At one point late last year, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told an NFL colleague he was convinced it was time the organization move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and see what Jordan Love had in him,” Silverstein wrote in a column this week.

Obviously, Gutekunst has not sent the same message publicly. He said after the season that he can envision a scenario where both Love and Rodgers return to the Packers and Love spends a fourth year as a backup.

The reported remark Gutekunst made to a colleague is more consistent with some of the recent rumblings about the Packers’ thoughts on Rodgers. One report this week made it sound inevitable that Love will be Green Bay’s starter in 2023 .

Rodgers is planning to embark on a four-day isolation retreat at some point in the near future. When that is over, he says he will have more clarity about whether he wants to continue his career and, if so, where he wants to play. His decision may not matter if the Packers truly do not want him back.

At least one AFC team is expected to make an aggressive push to trade for Rodgers .

The post Packers GM reportedly made telling comment about Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .