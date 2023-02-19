Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Rahm off to ridiculous start in 2023

By Larry Brown,

10 days ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Jon Rahm looks on during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm on Sunday won The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, which continued his unbelievable start to the 2023 golf season.

Rahm shot 17-under for the event and won by two strokes over Max Homa. The victory marked Rahm’s 10th career win on the PGA Tour and will propel him to the World No. 1 ranking.

The 28-year-old Spaniard has now won three of his five starts in 2023 and earned just under $10 million in just under two months this year.

Just how dominant has Rahm been? CBS’ Kyle Porter highlighted some of his impressive feats, which includes never finishing worse than 7th this year and losing to just eight players.

Not only has Rahm won three of his five starts this year, but he has won five of his last nine starts overall.

Rahm truly broke out in 2021 when he finished in the top 10 of all four majors and won the US Open, which was his first major. He also finished tied for 9th at The Players Championship that year.

In addition to winning The Genesis Invitational this year, Rahm won The American Express and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

The post Jon Rahm off to ridiculous start in 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

