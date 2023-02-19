Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox reuniting with former All-Star infielder

By Darryn Albert,

10 days ago
Apr 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox general manager and vice president Rick Hahn talks with the media before the White Sox home opening game against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox are renewing their subscription to one player from last year’s team.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting Sunday that the White Sox have agreed to a deal with veteran infielder Elvis Andrus, pending a physical. The two-time All-Star Andrus, who was a free agent, will be receiving a one-year contract.

Andrus, who turns 35 this year, signed with the White Sox in the middle of last season after getting DFA’d by the Oakland Athletics. He filled in nicely for injured shortstop Tim Anderson, hitting .271 with nine homers, 28 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in just 43 games with them. Andrus is now expected to play second base for the Sox now that he is back for Round 2, Passan adds.

It has been a fairly quiet offseason for Chicago (other than the one big free-agent contract that they handed out ). But with Andrus returning to a roster full of other steady veterans, the White Sox (under first-year manager Pedro Grifol) will look to build off last year’s 81-81 finish.

